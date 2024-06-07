Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

