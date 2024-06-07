Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

