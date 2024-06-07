Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. 4,706,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.