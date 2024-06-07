Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. 4,706,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.