Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 777,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,400,420. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

