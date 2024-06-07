Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,128 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,116 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,128 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average is $134.81. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.