Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after buying an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $58.88. 5,094,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

