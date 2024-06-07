Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

