Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.