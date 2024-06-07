Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.86

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 91520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Experian Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.