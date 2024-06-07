Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Major Shareholder John Henry Yozamp Sells 29,727 Shares

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expion360 Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:XPON opened at $1.51 on Friday. Expion360 Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 140.87% and a negative return on equity of 126.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expion360 Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

