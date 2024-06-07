Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 167,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 157,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 49,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

