FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

FIGS Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. FIGS has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,644 shares of company stock worth $155,648 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

