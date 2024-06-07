First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 818 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 57,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,390. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

