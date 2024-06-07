First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 105,088 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.09% of Revvity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $15,213,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,689. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

