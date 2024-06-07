First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

