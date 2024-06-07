First National Bank of Omaha Has $8.03 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

LOW traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.59. 388,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,439. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.