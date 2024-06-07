First National Bank of Omaha Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Clorox were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.96. 260,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average is $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.