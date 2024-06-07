First National Bank of Omaha Invests $555,000 in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NV5 Global by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,529. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.56 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.