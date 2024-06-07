First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.75. 64,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average is $182.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $209.79. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

