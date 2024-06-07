First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,963 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 952,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 677,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.