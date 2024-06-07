First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,796 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $987.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,579. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,038.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,026.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

