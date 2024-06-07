First National Bank of Omaha Sells 375 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.24. 31,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,103. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

