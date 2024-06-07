First National Bank of Omaha Sells 771 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 167,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

