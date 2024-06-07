First National Bank of Omaha Sells 817 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 497.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $18,697,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,759,000 after buying an additional 97,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $9,155,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR remained flat at $121.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

