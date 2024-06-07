First National Bank of Omaha Sells 953 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 915,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after buying an additional 145,946 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.31. The company had a trading volume of 173,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average is $114.66.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

