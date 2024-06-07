First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.17% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 134,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 40,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $52.73.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.