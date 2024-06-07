First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director James R. Wilkins III Acquires 1,375 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $144,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51. First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

