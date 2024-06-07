First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.09% of First National worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 4,257 shares of First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,897.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,340.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,146 shares of company stock worth $154,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About First National

(Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.