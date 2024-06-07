First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
First of Long Island stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
