First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

