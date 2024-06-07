First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,817,000 after buying an additional 181,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in First Solar by 948.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.84.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.24. 1,317,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,178. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

