First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.85

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 55753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,779 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 368,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.