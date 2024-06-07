First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

