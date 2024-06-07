Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $73,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $68,825,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $29,181,000.

Five Below stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

