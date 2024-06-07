Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading 4.1% Higher

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.72 and last traded at $123.60. 1,015,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 991,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.72.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

