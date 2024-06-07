Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.39.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

