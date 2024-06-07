Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Five Below Stock Down 10.6 %

FIVE opened at $118.72 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

