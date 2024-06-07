FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 89,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 52,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $588.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

