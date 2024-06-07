Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.26. 1,680,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,409,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

