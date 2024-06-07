Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.67% of Flushing Financial worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIC. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIC

About Flushing Financial

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.