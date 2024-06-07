Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Friday. 200,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

