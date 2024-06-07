Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.06. 9,060,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 51,315,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ford Motor by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,663 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 409,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

