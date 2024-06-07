Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201,807 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $30,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,431. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

