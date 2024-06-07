Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 338,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,421,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 488.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,294,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $1,952,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.