Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Increased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FOX by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in FOX by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

