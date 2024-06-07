Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $124,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.4 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382,684. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

