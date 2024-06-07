Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Up 2.5%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.
Furukawa Electric Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.
About Furukawa Electric
Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.
Featured Articles
