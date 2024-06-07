Future (LON:FUTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,310 ($16.78) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 850 ($10.89).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,037 ($13.29).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,159.48 ($14.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,506.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 805.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.39.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

