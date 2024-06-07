FY2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowered by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.31.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.81 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

