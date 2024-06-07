G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.59 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

